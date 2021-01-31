United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.63.

X has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cfra upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in United States Steel by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 877,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 233,688 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. 22,642,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,003,527. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts predict that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

