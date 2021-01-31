United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

