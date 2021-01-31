United Co.s Limited (UNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd.

TSE UNC opened at C$106.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.70. United Co.s has a 52-week low of C$74.80 and a 52-week high of C$110.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$105.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.85.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

