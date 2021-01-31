United Co.s Limited (UNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd.
TSE UNC opened at C$106.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.70. United Co.s has a 52-week low of C$74.80 and a 52-week high of C$110.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$105.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.85.
United Co.s Company Profile
