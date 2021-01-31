United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Update

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBOH opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. United Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

