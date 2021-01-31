United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Down 6%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.77 and last traded at $39.99. Approximately 24,129,869 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 14,707,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

