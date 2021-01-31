Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,320 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $54,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $942,621,000 after acquiring an additional 496,432 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $816,295,000 after buying an additional 117,498 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,725,000 after buying an additional 565,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of UNP opened at $197.47 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

