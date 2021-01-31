UniLend (UFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.31 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, UniLend has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $6.51 million and $1.31 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00068925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.06 or 0.00906943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00053087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.12 or 0.04506604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020922 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00029851 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

UniLend Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars.

