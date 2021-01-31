UniLayer (LAYER) Hits Market Cap of $2.50 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, UniLayer has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One UniLayer token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $257,111.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00048768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00133958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00273138 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00041461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00067327 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

UniLayer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars.

