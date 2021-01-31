UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $85.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded UMB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $70.97 on Thursday. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

In other UMB Financial news, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $34,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 883 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $63,240.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,777 shares in the company, valued at $628,608.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,552 in the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in UMB Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

