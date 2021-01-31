UIL Finance Limited (UTLF.L) (LON:UTLF) Trading Down 0.4%

UIL Finance Limited (UTLF.L) (LON:UTLF) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 135.50 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 135.50 ($1.77). Approximately 38,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 120,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.78).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.04.

About UIL Finance Limited (UTLF.L) (LON:UTLF)

UIL Finance Limited operates as an investment company. It engages in investing funds of its shareholders in accordance with its investment objective and policy, generating a return for shareholders, and spreading the investment risk, as well as borrowings and gearing through zero dividend preference shares.

