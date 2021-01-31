UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.29. UEX Co. (UEX.TO) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 4,368,345 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.05 million and a P/E ratio of -22.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18.

UEX Co. (UEX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

