UBS Group’s (UBS) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBS. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 595.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

