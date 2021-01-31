UBS Group Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) a €124.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KBX. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €107.45 ($126.42).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) stock opened at €109.18 ($128.45) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €111.49 and its 200 day moving average is €105.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

