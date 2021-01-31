Ubiq (UBQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.13 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $10.13 million and approximately $24,877.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ubiq has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000722 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,913.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.22 or 0.03980777 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.20 or 0.00389506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.03 or 0.01212360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00531117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00410192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.00257973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022634 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

