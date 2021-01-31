Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPTX. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.63.

TPTX opened at $125.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.05 and its 200-day moving average is $96.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $139.81.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

