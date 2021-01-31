TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Lowered to “Reduce” at Commerzbank AG (CBK.F)

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) downgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TUIFY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised TUI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut TUI from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get TUI alerts:

TUI stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 40.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TUI will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.