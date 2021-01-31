TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT Raised to $80.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. TTEC has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $84.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.04.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.99 million. Analysts predict that TTEC will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 25,051 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,578,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,701,307. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

