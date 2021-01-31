Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 165.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after buying an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,291,000 after buying an additional 2,175,001 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after buying an additional 1,187,986 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $22,899,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 73.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,868,000 after purchasing an additional 431,236 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $47.98 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,429 shares of company stock worth $11,684,317. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.