Truegame (TGAME) 1-Day Volume Tops $3,780.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Truegame token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Truegame has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $85,688.70 and $3,780.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00067836 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.07 or 0.00894781 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00053340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.43 or 0.04341609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020483 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00030810 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame is a token. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

