Truadvice LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,868,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth about $2,348,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUFR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. 32,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,937. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48.

