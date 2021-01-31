Truadvice LLC Buys Shares of 106,288 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 106,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.93. 1,833,057 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

