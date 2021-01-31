Trollcoin Market Capitalization Tops $386,897.58 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 52.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $386,897.58 and approximately $57.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,698.76 or 1.00081514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00024163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00031195 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000260 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.