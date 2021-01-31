Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.02. Triumph Group posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of TGI opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $564.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2,931.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

