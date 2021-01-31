Trittium Price Up 70.1% This Week (TRTT)

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Trittium has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and $48,771.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trittium coin can now be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Trittium has traded 70.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00050024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00132066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00264933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00065811 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,787.22 or 0.96764410 BTC.

About Trittium

Trittium was first traded on May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc . The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin

Buying and Selling Trittium

Trittium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trittium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trittium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

