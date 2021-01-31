Tristar Wellness Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:TWSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tristar Wellness Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:TWSI) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Tristar Wellness Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 17,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. Tristar Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About Tristar Wellness Solutions

TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc develops, markets, and sells wound care products. The company also offers skincare and other products under the Beaute de Maman name for pregnant and nursing women; bleeding and wound management products for surgical, health care, consumer, and military markets; and develops and markets Delivery Devise with Invertible Diaphragm, which is a medical applicator for delivering medicants and internal devices within the body without producing injury or damage.

