Tristar Wellness Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:TWSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tristar Wellness Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:TWSI) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of Tristar Wellness Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 17,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. Tristar Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
About Tristar Wellness Solutions
