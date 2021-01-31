TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TripAdvisor is being hurt by COVID-19-induced travel bans. Also, weaker-than-expected revenues from the Hotels, Media & Platform segment have been impacting the company’s performance. We note that this particular segment accounts for majority of the total revenues but ongoing challenges in it are hurting the top-line growth. Nevertheless, the company’s focus on new initiatives and improving Experiences & Dining segment remain positives. Further, its expanding footprint in the international restaurant reservation space and improved cost-control methods are tailwinds. However, ongoing challenges faced by the segment remain a concern. Weakness in TripAdvisor’s Other segment is also a concern. Furthermore, mounting marketing expenses are a risk. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

