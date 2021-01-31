TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC) Holdings Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTAC. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,156,000.

Shares of TTAC opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97. TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

