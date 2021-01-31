Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tricida presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. Tricida has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The firm has a market cap of $330.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,611.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,179 shares of company stock worth $714,592 over the last three months. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Tricida by 10.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tricida by 756.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 311,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 274,753 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tricida by 67.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tricida by 86.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,208,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 559,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida during the third quarter valued at about $407,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

