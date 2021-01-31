Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.06.

RIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Transocean alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 587.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,464,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 42.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,538,791 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,283 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Transocean by 13.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,373 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 44.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,831,245 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 877,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Transocean by 159.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,194,174 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 734,766 shares during the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIG opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.75. Transocean has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.99 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.