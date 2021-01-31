TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in TransDigm Group by 939.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 246,937 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,898,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,573,000 after acquiring an additional 133,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in TransDigm Group by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,475,000 after acquiring an additional 124,078 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG stock opened at $553.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $597.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.10, for a total value of $1,967,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,263,315. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Truist lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.56.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

