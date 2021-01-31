Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $156.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.46.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $141.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $160.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.40. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,564,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Tractor Supply by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 26,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Tractor Supply by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 165,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

