Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Update

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 307.5% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Tower One Wireless stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Friday. 131,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,398. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.20. Tower One Wireless has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10.

Get Tower One Wireless alerts:

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

Tower One Wireless Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.