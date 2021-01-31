Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.60

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $3.17. Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 15,564 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOT. Atb Cap Markets raised Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. ATB Capital reissued an “ourperform” rating on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$139.75 million and a P/E ratio of -6.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.60.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$77.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.20 million. Research analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.3694192 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,760,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,940 shares of company stock valued at $89,877.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

