Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 118,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 965.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 106,269 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 58,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TEAF opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $17.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

