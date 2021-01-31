Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $58.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of -0.02.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $156.96 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 63.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

