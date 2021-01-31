Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,776,605.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,471,601 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP remained flat at $$0.98 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,195,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,514,691. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $259.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.57.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

