Titan Coin Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $775,269.10 and approximately $34.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007244 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003195 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007855 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000053 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.