TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Get TIM alerts:

Separately, New Street Research began coverage on shares of TIM in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE TIMB opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36. TIM has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About TIM

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication services provider in Brazil. It offers mobile, fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and cell phone, as well as ultra fixed broadband services. The company also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TIM (TIMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.