TigerCash 1-Day Volume Tops $2.92 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $345,808.37 and approximately $2.92 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.87 or 0.00417250 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.