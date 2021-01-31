Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
THUPY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.28. 972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,998. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. Thule Group AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $20.05.
About Thule Group AB (publ)
