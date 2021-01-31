Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

THUPY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.28. 972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,998. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. Thule Group AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks, roof boxes, bike racks, and racks for water and winter sports transported by car; rooftop tents; computer and camera bags, hiking backpacks, and luggage; bicycle trailers, strollers, and child bike seats; and awnings, bike racks, and tents for RVs and caravans.

