Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 7,863 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,083,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,572 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1,268.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 83,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AME stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

