Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 38,107 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,107 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $218,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $29.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.93, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.