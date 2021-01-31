Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 13,650 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for 1.5% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,572,000 after buying an additional 958,866 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,095,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,149,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 972,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,781,000 after purchasing an additional 240,481 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 808.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 227,960 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $741,778.70. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,920 shares of company stock worth $5,130,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

