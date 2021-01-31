Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 727.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

