Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Buys 197 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $101.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

