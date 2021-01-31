Thingschain Trading Down 26% This Week (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded down 26% against the dollar. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $71,126.25 and approximately $2,075.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,924.99 or 1.00008287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00028952 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000231 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

