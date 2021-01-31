THETA Price Tops $1.94 on Top Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, THETA has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One THETA token can now be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00005894 BTC on popular exchanges. THETA has a total market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $142.96 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.26 or 0.00916889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00054299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.69 or 0.04400618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00031357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020377 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013206 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

