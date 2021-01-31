TheStreet Upgrades BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $42.54 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.30.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

