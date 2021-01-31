TheStreet Lowers Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSE:AIT opened at $70.39 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 143.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $350,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $53,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 439,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

