The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,254,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,790,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 193.02, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

